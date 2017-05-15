Ex-coal CEO fresh from prison urges Trump to probe the 2010 mine blast that killed 29 people

A former coal executive who last week finished a yearlong prison sentence for conspiring to violate safety standards at a mine where a deadly blast occurred, has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "get to the truth" about the incident. Donald Blankenship, who was chief executive officer of Massey Energy Co during the April 2010 explosion that killed 29 people at the Upper Big Branch coal mine in West Virginia, said in a letter to Trump dated on Monday that former officials had rushed to judge the accident before an investigation was completed and that the media distorted the truth.

