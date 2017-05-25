Ex-coal CEO asks high court to his ov...

Ex-coal CEO asks high court to his overturn his conviction

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010. Blankenship, who recently finished a one-year prison term, asked the top court Thursday review his conviction, which a federal appeals court upheld in January.

