Elliott Said to Meet BHP Investors as...

Elliott Said to Meet BHP Investors as Fund Urges Overhaul an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

BHP Billiton Ltd. shareholders in Australia as the activist investor urges BHP to overhaul its businesses, a person familiar with the matter said. Members of Elliott's BHP investment team, including James Smith who is heading the campaign and oversees Elliott's Hong Kong office, are going over details of their plan for Melbourne-based BHP with other shareholders, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the meetings are private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Mar '17 Augie 6
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC