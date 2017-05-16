Elliott backs off push for BHP to dro...

Elliott backs off push for BHP to drop AU listing

5 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. refined its attack on BHP Billiton Ltd., calling for an independent review of its petroleum business and deflecting earlier criticism by proposing the company retain a main stock listing in Australia. The revised proposals still take aim at unlocking value and halting underperformance in the stock but have shifted following feedback from other shareholders canvassed over the past few weeks, since the public release of Elliott's plans for BHP.

