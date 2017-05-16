Druckenmiller, Templeton Added Barric...

Druckenmiller, Templeton Added Barrick Before Earnings Fizzle

5 hrs ago

Barrick Gold Corp. was back in favor with fund managers last quarter, before the world's biggest bullion producer reported disappointing earnings and rising costs. Billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office LLC bought 2.85 million shares in Barrick, adding the Toronto-based company to its holdings in the period ended March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine Mon JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
Chicago, IL

