Druckenmiller, Templeton Added Barrick Before Earnings Fizzle

Barrick Gold Corp. was back in favor with fund managers last quarter, before the world's biggest bullion producer reported disappointing earnings and rising costs. Billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office LLC bought 2.85 million shares in Barrick, adding the Toronto-based company to its holdings in the period ended March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

