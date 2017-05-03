District Court Confirms Arbitral Awar...

District Court Confirms Arbitral Award Against Venezuela In Dispute Over Gold Deposits Contract

A federal district court in Washington, D.C. recently confirmed a $1.2 billion arbitral award in favor of Crystallex International Corp. against Venezuela after the country's Ministry of Environment denied a necessary permit to allow Crystallex to develop gold deposits in the country. Canada - Crystallex's home country - and Venezuela have a bilateral investment treaty to give "fair and equitable treatment" to investments by investors of the respective nations, which includes the countries' unconditional consent to international arbitration of disputes brought under the BIT.

