Coal executive jailed over US mine disaster that killed 29 slams critics

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship wasn't charged with directly causing the mine disaster that killed 29 workers, but he was accused of violating a long list of safety standards. The former chief executive of US coal company Massey Energy, who completed a one-year prison sentence this week, has taken to Twitter and cable TV to lambaste the people he says unfairly blamed him for the accident that killed 29 miners in April 2010.

