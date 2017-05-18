Cliffs Natural Resources - Kiss Of Death

Cliffs Natural Resources - Kiss Of Death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

On the 17th of April, I wrote an article about the power of Cliffs Natural Resources CLF and its outlook. I recommended to avoid the stock due to a negative macro environment and the terrible risk/reward ratio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... 7 hr Retribution 7
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC