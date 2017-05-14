Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Ex...

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.71 Million

Analysts expect Cliffs Natural Resources Inc to post sales of $567.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Two analysts have issued estimates for Cliffs Natural Resources' earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.9 million.

