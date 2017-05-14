Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 16,950 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc.
Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,503 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC