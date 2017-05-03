Canada Stocks-TSX slides as miners drag; Kinross, Tahoe earnings shine
May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower industrial metal prices weighed on most miners, although strong quarterly results from two mining companies tempered some of the losses. The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent, tracking falls in base metals, including copper and nickel.
