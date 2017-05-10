Cameco Announces Senior Management Ch...

Cameco Announces Senior Management Changes and Election of Directors

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Cameco announced the appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer, and election of 11 board members at its annual meeting held on May 11, 2017. Reilly will succeed Bob Steane who is retiring on June 30, 2017 after 34 years with Cameco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... Thu Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC