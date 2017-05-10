Cameco Announces Senior Management Changes and Election of Directors
Cameco announced the appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer, and election of 11 board members at its annual meeting held on May 11, 2017. Reilly will succeed Bob Steane who is retiring on June 30, 2017 after 34 years with Cameco.
