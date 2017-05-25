Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in POSCO
Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of POSCO by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,650 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 155,829 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC