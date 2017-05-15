Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs
Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards. Blankenship, who recently was freed from federal prison, also asked the president in a letter Tuesday to re-examine a federal investigation into the nation's worst coal mining disaster in four decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|Mon
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC