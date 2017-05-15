Blankenship asks Trump to resist puni...

Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs

14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards. Blankenship, who recently was freed from federal prison, also asked the president in a letter Tuesday to re-examine a federal investigation into the nation's worst coal mining disaster in four decades.

