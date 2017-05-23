ASX reverses early gains on sell-off ...

ASX reverses early gains on sell-off in banks, miners

The Australian sharemarket reversed early gains to close slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged lower by the banks and the miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 initially traded marginally higher following encouraging leads from Wall Street before closing down 0.2 per cent to 5760.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished the day down 0.2 per cent to 5802.8. The Australian sharemarket reversed early gains to close slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged lower by the banks and the miners.

