ASX reverses early gains on sell-off in banks, miners
The Australian sharemarket reversed early gains to close slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged lower by the banks and the miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 initially traded marginally higher following encouraging leads from Wall Street before closing down 0.2 per cent to 5760.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished the day down 0.2 per cent to 5802.8. The Australian sharemarket reversed early gains to close slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged lower by the banks and the miners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|6 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC