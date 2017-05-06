There are on the National Public Radio story from 15 hrs ago, titled As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

Coal miner Craig Williams waits on a break from his job at Consol Energy's Harvey Mine, in Sycamore, Pa. "We're one of the last industries around and hope to keep it that way," he says.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Public Radio.