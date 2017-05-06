As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
There are 1 comment on the National Public Radio story from 15 hrs ago, titled As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines. In it, National Public Radio reports that:
Coal miner Craig Williams waits on a break from his job at Consol Energy's Harvey Mine, in Sycamore, Pa. "We're one of the last industries around and hope to keep it that way," he says.
#1 10 hrs ago
"The father of two — speaking in his dusty work jacket and a hard hat with headlamp — says coal is the best way he's able to support his family. He declines to give his salary, but nationally, coal miners average about $80,000 a year."
$80K a year is a good paycheck anywhere. For walking into what one could define as a tomb everyday, I'm thinking you could find an $80K a year job doing something else not quite as dangerous. Perhaps a water quality engineer in Flint Michigan? Maybe an emissions test specialist for the EPA? How about a grant writer for the DOE?
