Arconic allows activist investor to add board members

Elliott Management will add three members to the board at EXONIX, and one will have a say in naming the next CEO. Elliott owns more than 13 percent in Arconic Inc. and has pushed for management changes, complaining of underperformance at the New York-based maker of aluminum parts for the aviation and automotive industries.

Chicago, IL

