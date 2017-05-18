Arch Coal Arch Coal Awards Scholarships to Eight High School Graduates
Arch Coal, Inc. announced that eight outstanding high school graduating seniors were chosen as 2017 Arch Coal Scholars. Each student will receive a $2,000 annual scholarship for up to four years to attend an accredited college or university of their choice.
