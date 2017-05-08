AngloGold Ashanti Profit Falls After ...

AngloGold Ashanti Profit Falls After South Africa Cost Blowout an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. , the world's third-largest gold miner, said first-quarter earnings declined after a tough start to the year at its South African operations, where costs surged 44 percent and production dropped. Even with no fatalities in the first three months of the year, output from mines in AngloGold's home country fell 16 percent to 198,000 ounces from a year earlier and all-in sustaining costs increased to $1,327 an ounce, the Johannesburg-based company said Monday in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) 8 hr Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines Sat Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC