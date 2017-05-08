AngloGold Ashanti Profit Falls After South Africa Cost Blowout an hour ago
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. , the world's third-largest gold miner, said first-quarter earnings declined after a tough start to the year at its South African operations, where costs surged 44 percent and production dropped. Even with no fatalities in the first three months of the year, output from mines in AngloGold's home country fell 16 percent to 198,000 ounces from a year earlier and all-in sustaining costs increased to $1,327 an ounce, the Johannesburg-based company said Monday in a statement.
