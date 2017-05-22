Alumina appoints Mike Ferraro as new CEO
Miner and metals producer Alumina has appointed former BHP Billiton executive Mike Ferraro as the company's new chief executive and managing director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
