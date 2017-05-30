Agnico Eagle Mines Going Ex-Dividend ...

Agnico Eagle Mines Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: GuruFocus.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 's board of directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017 last month. The Canadian gold producer will pay 10 cents per ordinary share on June 15 to shareholders of record as of May 30. Agnico Eagle has distributed dividends to shareholders every year for 35 years, one of the few gold mining companies to do so continuously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May 24 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC