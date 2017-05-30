Agnico Eagle Mines Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 's board of directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017 last month. The Canadian gold producer will pay 10 cents per ordinary share on June 15 to shareholders of record as of May 30. Agnico Eagle has distributed dividends to shareholders every year for 35 years, one of the few gold mining companies to do so continuously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC