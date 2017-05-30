Agnico Eagle Mines Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 's board of directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017 last month. The Canadian gold producer will pay 10 cents per ordinary share on June 15 to shareholders of record as of May 30. Agnico Eagle has distributed dividends to shareholders every year for 35 years, one of the few gold mining companies to do so continuously.

