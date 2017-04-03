Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cameco Corp (CCJ) to Strong Sell
According to Zacks, "Cameco Corporation is the world's largest publicly traded uranium company and a growing gold producer. Its uranium products are used to generate electricity in nuclear power plants around the world, providing one of the cleanest sources of energy available today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC