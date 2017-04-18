Your Daily Dose of Financial News

Klaus Kleinfeld is out as CEO of Alcoa-subsidiary Arconic. Kleinfeld's two-year tenure was marked by problems, and Kleinfeld did himself no favor with an un-Board-authorized letter that he sent to activist-investor Elliott Mgmt NYTimes and WSJ and Bloomberg White Collar Watch uses a spate of recent events - from Wells Fargo's recent investigatory report into its fake account scandal to KMPG's auditing troubles to VW and United - to walk us through the apparent ease with which money can muddy the waters of corporate ethics NYTimes Ant Financial's showing that it's not joking around about Money Gram and the promise of a foothold in the US market, upping its takeover bid to $1.2 billion WSJ and Law360 Take note, nascent tech companies: Silver Lake's got a pocketful of cash, and it's looking to spend NYTimes The SEC is taking a hard look at Statim Holdings Inc, an Atlanta-based firm that has ... (more)

