Waste Management employees finds $5K,...

Waste Management employees finds $5K, donates it27 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

The employees found the money on a conveyer belt at work. Instead of keeping it, they turned it in to police and since it went unclaimed it was released to them days later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Mar 30 Augie 6
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar 27 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar 21 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar 18 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC