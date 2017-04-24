Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit
Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co. The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was C$18 million , or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$78 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC