UPDATE 2-Argentina mulls $500 mln safety plan for Barrick's Veladero mine
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk near Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province February 28, 2007. FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign is seen near Barrick Gold Corp.'s Veladero gold mine, on the Argentine side of the border district between Chile's Huasco province and Argentina's San Juan province, a few kilometers from the site for the Pascua Lama gold project, some 834 km northeast of Santiago, Chile, February 28, 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC