UPDATE 2-Argentina mulls $500 mln safety plan for Barrick's Veladero mine

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk near Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province February 28, 2007. FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign is seen near Barrick Gold Corp.'s Veladero gold mine, on the Argentine side of the border district between Chile's Huasco province and Argentina's San Juan province, a few kilometers from the site for the Pascua Lama gold project, some 834 km northeast of Santiago, Chile, February 28, 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.