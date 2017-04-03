UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. * JOHN WOOD-AMEC: Oil services company John Wood Group Plc said it expected about 36 percent more cost savings from its deal to buy Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for 2.2 billion pounds than it first estimated when announcing the deal in March.
