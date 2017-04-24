UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel FY profit falls 13 pct, hurt by surging coal prices

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Friday its recurring profit slid 13 percent for the year ended March as higher prices for coking coal, a vital steelmaking ingredient, bit into profit margins. The world's third-largest steelmaker said in a statement that recurring profit - pre-tax earnings before one-off items - declined to 174.5 billion yen from 200.9 billion yen the previous fiscal year.

