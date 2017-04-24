UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel FY profit falls 13 pct, hurt by surging coal prices
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Friday its recurring profit slid 13 percent for the year ended March as higher prices for coking coal, a vital steelmaking ingredient, bit into profit margins. The world's third-largest steelmaker said in a statement that recurring profit - pre-tax earnings before one-off items - declined to 174.5 billion yen from 200.9 billion yen the previous fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC