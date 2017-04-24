UPDATE 1-Cameco posts bigger-than-expected loss on scrapped Tepco contract

Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly hurt by the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. Spot prices of uranium, used to fuel nuclear reactors, dipped to a 13-year low late last year and have rebounded only modestly in 2017.

