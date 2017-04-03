UPDATE 1-Argentina asks court for full suspension of Barrick mine

Argentina's environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday, following the rupture of a pipe carrying cyanide solution last week. Barrick, which confirmed on Thursday a Reuters story that it was selling half the mine to China's Shandong Gold Mining Co for $960 million, declined to comment on the matter until it had seen the documents.

