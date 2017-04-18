The land Alcoa dammed
It's a symbol, in this tropical land of 560,000, of progress, trauma and a global company's ability to dominate a little country's landscape and society. Now the Alcoa Corp. is leaving Suriname, and the Afobaka Dam's future rivets everyone from the capital's dealmakers to the forest's subsistence farmers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC