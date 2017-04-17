Stillwater Mining Company Announces C...

Stillwater Mining Company Announces CFIUS Clearance Related to the Proposed Acquisition by Sibanye

Stillwater Mining Company today announced that it has been informed that the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States related to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sibanye Gold Limited has been completed, and there are no unresolved national security issues with respect to the transaction. The closing of the transaction remains subject to approval of the merger agreement by the holders of a majority of Stillwater's outstanding shares, approval of the transaction by the holders of a majority of Sibanye's shares present and voting, the approval of the related issuance of shares by Sibanye in a rights offering by the holders of at least 75% of the shares present and voting, and other customary conditions.

