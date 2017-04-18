South Africa's Sibanye declares war o...

South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

WESTONARIA, South Africa, April 21 Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa's mining companies for decades, robbing the industry and state coffers of billions of rand through smalltime pilfering as well as networks run by organised crime. Now, with unmined output dwindling and proving more diff cult to extract, one firm has had enough: diversified precious metals producer Sibanye Gold says that it will clear all illegal miners from its shafts by the end of January next year.

