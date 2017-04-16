Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Media headlines about Schnitzer Steel Industries have trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time.
