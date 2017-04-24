Randgold Resources to extend life of Ivory Coast gold mine
Randgold Resources is seeking to extend the operation life of its Tongon gold mine in the CA te d'lvoire beyond its four-year lifespan. The move comes after the FTSE 100 miner conducted a review of its Nielle permit that hosts the Tongon, which confirmed multiple opportunities for extending the life of the operation at the mine.
