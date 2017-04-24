Precision Drilling reports higher rig demand but lower pricing in Q1; loss rises
One of Canada's largest oil and gas drilling companies is seeing renewed demand for its services but at lower prices. Calgary-based Precision Drilling says it activated 17 rigs in its U.S. fleet, bringing the total to 56. Precision Drilling also had 91 active rigs in Canada at the end of the quarter, up from 50 at the beginning of the year.
