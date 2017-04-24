PotashCorp sees better conditions ahe...

PotashCorp sees better conditions ahead for potash, raises 2017 profit estimate

Potash Corporation says demand for its main product is expected to be strong for the remainder of the year and its 2017 earnings outlook has improved since January. PotashCorp now expects between 45 and 65 cents per share of profit this year, about 25 per cent better than its previous estimate.

