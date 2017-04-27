PotashCorp sees better conditions ahead for potash, raises 2017 profit estimate
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. says demand for its main product is expected to be strong for the remainder of the year and its 2017 earnings outlook has improved since January. PotashCorp now expects to earn between 45 and 65 cents per share this year, about 25 per cent better than its previous estimate.
