Peabody Names Holly Krutka Vice President Of Coal Generation And Emissions Technologies

15 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Peabody Energy announced Holly Krutka, Ph.D, has been named Vice President of Coal Generation and Emissions Technologies, reporting to Charles Meintjes, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services and Chief Commercial Officer. She will join the company April 3. In her new role, Dr. Krutka will work to help protect and enhance the existing U.S. coal fleet as well as promote the use of high efficiency, low emissions technologies.

Chicago, IL

