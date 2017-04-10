Operational Suspensions at Barrick Gold's Veladero Mine Should Concern Investors
If the miner does not solve its issues soon, there will be a negative impact on the company's economics After experiencing the same problem for the third time in a span of 18 months at its Veladero mine in Argentina in March, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are still performing well. On March 28, a pipe carrying cyanide solution broke, leading Argentine authorities to restrict Barrick Gold's use of cyanide for its heap leaching operations at the Veladero mine.
