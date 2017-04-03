Newmont Mining Reports Management Change

Newmont Mining Reports Management Change

Alex Bates has been appointed by the U.S. gold mining company as a leader of the business that Newmont Mining runs in Australia. Bates has several years of experience in the mining industry, and he was the regional senior vice president at Newmont Mining since mid-January.

