Newmont Mining Expansion Positive for Outlook, BMO Says

BMO Capital reiterated its "outperform" rating and $40 price target on Newmont Mining stock on Friday, as it believes the company's recently announced product extension at its Ahafo operations will be a positive for Newmont's outlook. " During the first five years of full production from 2020 through 2024, NEM estimates that the projects will add incremental gold production of 200-300koz, in line with our expectations," the firm said, Barron's reports.

