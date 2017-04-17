Klaus Kleinfeld resigns as Arconic CEO
Arconic on Monday announced the resignation of chairman and CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, citing an inappropriate letter he sent to a senior officer of the hedge fund that was trying to oust him. Directors of Arconic, the aerospace and automotive industry supplier formed when Alcoa split into two companies in November, said Mr. Kleinfeld sent the letter to Elliott Management without consulting or seeking authorization from the board.
