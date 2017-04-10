Hedge fund wants BHP to drop dual lis...

Hedge fund wants BHP to drop dual listing, split oil

Read more: Reuters

Hedge fund manager Elliott Advisors said on Monday it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping the mining giant's London Stock Exchange listing, demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return policy. "The goal is to provide details of the BHP shareholder value unlock plan to all of BHP's shareholders so that BHP can engage openly with all parties on the plan to unlock shareholder value," Elliot said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

