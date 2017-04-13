Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.10
News articles about Harmony Gold Mining have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time.
