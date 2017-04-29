Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18
Media coverage about Harmony Gold Mining has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC