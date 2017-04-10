Goldcorp Sells Los Filos to Leagold Mining
Goldcorp Inc. informed the stock markets through a news release published on its website April 7 that it sold the Mexican Los Filos mine to the Canadian former gold exploration company, Leagold Mining Corp. . According to the terms of the deal, Goldcorp received about 25.3% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Leagold, amounting to a total of 34,635,091 ordinary shares of the ex-gold exploration company plus cash of $250 million.
