Gains in energy stocks bring US indexes back to breakeven

Peabody Energy Corp. President & CEO Glenn Kellow, second from right, joined by company CFO Amy Schwetz, rings a ceremonial bell as his company's stock begins trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The nation's largest coal producer, Peabody Energy Corp., said Monday that it has emerged from bankruptcy protection after a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.