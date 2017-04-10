FTSE 100 movers: Banks lower; Mediclinic provides the right medicine
Bank stocks dominated the top fallers on the FTSE 100 on Thursday, leading to a weaker market ahead of the Easter break. Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, and HSBC were all lower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Augie
|6
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC