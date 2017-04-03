Floods After Cyclone Debbie Kills 4, ...

Floods After Cyclone Debbie Kills 4, Disrupts Mining in Australia

13 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit northeast Australia is set to disrupt exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region, underpinning prices and raising the prospect of major producers declaring force majeure. The extent of the damage, which will hit coal mines operated by BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore PLC, was revealed in the wake of deadly Cyclone Debbie, which struck last week and left a disaster zone stretching 1,000 km .

